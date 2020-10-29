Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 46.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,809 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,474 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the second quarter worth $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 73.0% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the second quarter worth $33,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 98.0% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HON opened at $161.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $168.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.74. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.08 and a 12 month high of $184.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total transaction of $3,279,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,677 shares in the company, valued at $32,900,994.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc purchased 44,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.39 per share, with a total value of $151,194.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 97,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,508. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $153.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $150.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.17.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

