HSBC (LON:HSBA) PT Set at GBX 310 by Royal Bank of Canada

HSBC (LON:HSBA) received a GBX 310 ($4.05) target price from investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential downside of 2.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.70) target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group set a GBX 310 ($4.05) target price on shares of HSBC and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of HSBC and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Investec cut shares of HSBC to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 520 ($6.79) to GBX 400 ($5.23) in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. HSBC has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 396.56 ($5.18).

LON HSBA opened at GBX 317.91 ($4.15) on Tuesday. HSBC has a 12 month low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a 12 month high of GBX 603.50 ($7.88). The firm has a market capitalization of $62.77 billion and a PE ratio of -28.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 308.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 360.23.

In related news, insider Ewen Stevenson bought 51,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 328 ($4.29) per share, with a total value of £167,755.60 ($219,173.77).

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

