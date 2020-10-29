HSBC (LON:HSBA) PT Set at GBX 400 by Jefferies Financial Group

HSBC (LON:HSBA) has been assigned a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HSBA. Morgan Stanley restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.70) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.31) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, October 5th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.05) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 396.56 ($5.18).

HSBC stock opened at GBX 317.91 ($4.15) on Tuesday. HSBC has a 52-week low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a 52-week high of GBX 603.50 ($7.88). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 308.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 360.23. The firm has a market cap of $62.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.90.

In other HSBC news, insider Ewen Stevenson purchased 51,145 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 328 ($4.29) per share, with a total value of £167,755.60 ($219,173.77).

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

