HSBC (LON:HSBA) PT Set at GBX 400 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HSBC (LON:HSBA) received a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.82% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 525 ($6.86) price objective on HSBC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Investec downgraded HSBC to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 520 ($6.79) to GBX 400 ($5.23) in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.31) target price on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 396.56 ($5.18).

Shares of HSBA opened at GBX 317.91 ($4.15) on Tuesday. HSBC has a 12 month low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a 12 month high of GBX 603.50 ($7.88). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 308.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 360.23. The firm has a market cap of $62.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -28.90.

In other HSBC news, insider Ewen Stevenson bought 51,145 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 328 ($4.29) per share, for a total transaction of £167,755.60 ($219,173.77).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

