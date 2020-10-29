HSBC Lowers ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) to Hold

HSBC lowered shares of ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ADDYY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ADIDAS AG/S from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $182.00.

Get ADIDAS AG/S alerts:

Shares of ADIDAS AG/S stock opened at $150.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $58.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.84, a P/E/G ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. ADIDAS AG/S has a 12 month low of $87.65 and a 12 month high of $176.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $164.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.34.

ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. ADIDAS AG/S had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 8.20%. Analysts forecast that ADIDAS AG/S will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ADIDAS AG/S by 9.7% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ADIDAS AG/S by 7.2% during the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ADIDAS AG/S by 18.6% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ADIDAS AG/S during the second quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of ADIDAS AG/S during the second quarter worth about $306,000. 0.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADIDAS AG/S Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for ADIDAS AG/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADIDAS AG/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.