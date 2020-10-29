HSBC Lowers ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) to Hold

HSBC lowered shares of ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ADDYY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ADIDAS AG/S from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $182.00.
Shares of ADIDAS AG/S stock opened at $150.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $58.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.84, a P/E/G ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. ADIDAS AG/S has a 12 month low of $87.65 and a 12 month high of $176.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $164.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.34.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ADIDAS AG/S by 9.7% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ADIDAS AG/S by 7.2% during the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ADIDAS AG/S by 18.6% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ADIDAS AG/S during the second quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of ADIDAS AG/S during the second quarter worth about $306,000. 0.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ADIDAS AG/S Company Profile
adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.
Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds
Receive News & Ratings for ADIDAS AG/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADIDAS AG/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.