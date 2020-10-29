HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. HSBC had a positive return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 1.05%.

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $20.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.55 billion, a PE ratio of -205.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.49. HSBC has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $39.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HSBC shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HSBC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut HSBC from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Investec upgraded HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HSBC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, and financial planning services.

