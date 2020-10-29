HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. HSBC had a positive return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 1.05%.

NYSE:HSBC opened at $20.51 on Thursday. HSBC has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $39.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.84. The company has a market cap of $83.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -205.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

HSBC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of HSBC from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HSBC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, and financial planning services.

