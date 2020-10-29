Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $12.50 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their prior target price of $10.50. Wedbush also issued estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an outperform rating for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.31.

HBAN opened at $9.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.23. Huntington Bancshares has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $15.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.47.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 47.24%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 292.4% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 61.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 38.0% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 6,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $91,000. 71.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

