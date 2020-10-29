Husky Energy (OTCMKTS:HUSKF) Rating Increased to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Husky Energy (OTCMKTS:HUSKF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Husky Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Tudor Pickering restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Husky Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Husky Energy from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Husky Energy from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Husky Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Husky Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.03.

Get Husky Energy alerts:

OTCMKTS:HUSKF opened at $2.69 on Tuesday. Husky Energy has a 52 week low of $1.57 and a 52 week high of $8.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.06.

Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company in the United States, Western and Atlantic Canada, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Integrated Corridor and Offshore. The company engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL); marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, NGL, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Husky Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Husky Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.