I-Mab (NASDAQ:BDTX) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:BDTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BDTX. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of I-Mab in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of I-Mab from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. I-Mab currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.60.

NASDAQ BDTX opened at $30.77 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and a PE ratio of -1.81. I-Mab has a 1 year low of $17.63 and a 1 year high of $46.25.

I-Mab (NASDAQ:BDTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03. On average, analysts forecast that I-Mab will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other I-Mab news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 6,217 shares of I-Mab stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $205,409.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,262.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 8,103 shares of I-Mab stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $269,829.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,927.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 162,392 shares of company stock valued at $5,344,456.

