IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. IDEX had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 18.15%.

Shares of IEX stock opened at $172.57 on Thursday. IDEX has a 1 year low of $104.56 and a 1 year high of $194.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $185.02 and its 200-day moving average is $167.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. IDEX’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IEX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of IDEX from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of IDEX from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of IDEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of IDEX from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.82.

In related news, CAO Michael J. Yates sold 15,397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total value of $2,774,077.49. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,763 shares in the company, valued at $5,182,229.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $459,139.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,983 shares of company stock worth $4,475,939 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

