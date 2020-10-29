Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Cubic Asset Management LLC

Cubic Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 4,912 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 406,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,487,000 after buying an additional 10,461 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,602,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,262,000 after buying an additional 428,601 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,798,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,023,000. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ITW opened at $192.67 on Thursday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.94 and a 52-week high of $208.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $198.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.20. The stock has a market cap of $60.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.38. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 81.80%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 58.84%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ITW shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $211.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.00.

In other news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 13,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.06, for a total transaction of $2,523,717.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,671,894.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 14,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.72, for a total transaction of $2,666,196.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,879 shares of company stock worth $27,240,677. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

