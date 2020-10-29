Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) Now Covered by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of IMNM opened at $11.50 on Monday. Immunome has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $16.77.

Get Immunome alerts:

In related news, Director Michael Rapp acquired 83,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,984.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 555,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,666,648. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Immunome Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes highly targeted and native human cancer antibodies against universal cancer antigens. Its RealMAb technology enables the discovery of novel antigens and the cognate native human antibodies that target antigens; and ScreenMab multiplex functional screening technology identifies monoclonal antibodies that have exquisite for tumor neoantigens.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Immunome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.