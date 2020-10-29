Imperial Oil (IMO) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 30th. Analysts expect Imperial Oil to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The energy company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion.

NYSEAMERICAN:IMO opened at $12.39 on Thursday. Imperial Oil has a 12-month low of $7.03 and a 12-month high of $27.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th were given a $0.1638 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IMO shares. CIBC started coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from $27.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.28.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

