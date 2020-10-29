Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at CIBC

CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Imperial Oil from $27.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays started coverage on Imperial Oil in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Imperial Oil from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Imperial Oil from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a hold rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Imperial Oil presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.28.

Shares of IMO stock opened at $12.39 on Monday. Imperial Oil has a fifty-two week low of $7.03 and a fifty-two week high of $27.43.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The energy company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a $0.1638 dividend. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Imperial Oil by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,309 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 20.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the first quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the second quarter worth about $220,000.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

