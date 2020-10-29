Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on IBCP. ValuEngine raised Independent Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Independent Bank from $17.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Independent Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

IBCP opened at $14.67 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.99 million, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.02. Independent Bank has a 52-week low of $9.19 and a 52-week high of $23.15.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.41. Independent Bank had a net margin of 22.58% and a return on equity of 13.30%. Research analysts forecast that Independent Bank will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Independent Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the third quarter worth $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 164.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Independent Bank in the 2nd quarter worth $180,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

