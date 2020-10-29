Insider Buying: Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) CEO Buys $474,471.30 in Stock

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) CEO Joey Agree acquired 7,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.58 per share, for a total transaction of $474,471.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 380,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,950,697.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Agree Realty stock opened at $62.67 on Thursday. Agree Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $45.23 and a 52-week high of $80.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.40). Agree Realty had a net margin of 39.39% and a return on equity of 4.76%. Equities research analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is presently 77.92%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Agree Realty from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BTIG Research began coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.91.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADC. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 4,204.7% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,999,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $638,483,000 after buying an additional 9,767,391 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 11.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,908,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,671,000 after purchasing an additional 818,313 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 24.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,777,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,823,000 after purchasing an additional 351,920 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 109.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 579,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,077,000 after buying an additional 302,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 32.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,129,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,889,000 after buying an additional 275,362 shares in the last quarter.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of June 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 936 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 18.4 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.