Insider Buying: Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) CEO Buys $474,471.30 in Stock

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) CEO Joey Agree acquired 7,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.58 per share, for a total transaction of $474,471.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 380,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,950,697.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of Agree Realty stock opened at $62.67 on Thursday. Agree Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $45.23 and a 52-week high of $80.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.
Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.40). Agree Realty had a net margin of 39.39% and a return on equity of 4.76%. Equities research analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Agree Realty from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BTIG Research began coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.91.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADC. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Agree Realty by 4,204.7% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,999,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $638,483,000 after buying an additional 9,767,391 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 11.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,908,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,671,000 after purchasing an additional 818,313 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 24.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,777,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,823,000 after purchasing an additional 351,920 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 109.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 579,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,077,000 after buying an additional 302,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 32.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,129,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,889,000 after buying an additional 275,362 shares in the last quarter.
About Agree Realty
Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of June 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 936 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 18.4 million square feet of gross leasable area.
