Insider Buying: Neurotrope Inc (NASDAQ:NTRP) Director Buys $27,500.00 in Stock

Neurotrope Inc (NASDAQ:NTRP) Director Jonathan Schechter purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $27,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jonathan Schechter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 20th, Jonathan Schechter purchased 2,012 shares of Neurotrope stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $2,213.20.

Shares of Neurotrope stock opened at $1.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.05. Neurotrope Inc has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $3.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.12 and a 200 day moving average of $1.20.

Neurotrope (NASDAQ:NTRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Neurotrope stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Neurotrope Inc (NASDAQ:NTRP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.11% of Neurotrope at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.81% of the company’s stock.

About Neurotrope

Neurotrope, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of a product platform for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. Its lead product candidate is bryostatin, a natural product isolated from a marine invertebrate organism, a bryozoan called Bugula neritina. The company also develops bryostatin for other neurodegenerative or cognitive diseases and dysfunctions, such as Fragile X syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and niemann-pick type C diseases.

