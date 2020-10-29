Insider Buying: Quarterhill Inc. (QTRH.TO) (TSE:QTRH) Insider Acquires C$25,829.00 in Stock

Quarterhill Inc. (QTRH.TO) (TSE:QTRH) insider Quarterhill Inc. bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.58 per share, with a total value of C$25,829.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at C$129,145.

Quarterhill Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Quarterhill Inc. (QTRH.TO) alerts:

On Wednesday, October 21st, Quarterhill Inc. bought 10,000 shares of Quarterhill Inc. (QTRH.TO) stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.66 per share, with a total value of C$26,597.00.

On Monday, October 19th, Quarterhill Inc. bought 10,000 shares of Quarterhill Inc. (QTRH.TO) stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.59 per share, with a total value of C$25,860.00.

On Thursday, October 15th, Quarterhill Inc. bought 20,000 shares of Quarterhill Inc. (QTRH.TO) stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.30 per share, with a total value of C$46,020.00.

On Tuesday, October 13th, Quarterhill Inc. bought 35,000 shares of Quarterhill Inc. (QTRH.TO) stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.14 per share, with a total value of C$74,795.00.

On Friday, October 9th, Quarterhill Inc. bought 35,000 shares of Quarterhill Inc. (QTRH.TO) stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.12 per share, with a total value of C$74,098.50.

On Wednesday, October 7th, Quarterhill Inc. bought 23,100 shares of Quarterhill Inc. (QTRH.TO) stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.84 per share, with a total value of C$42,487.83.

On Monday, October 5th, Quarterhill Inc. bought 50,000 shares of Quarterhill Inc. (QTRH.TO) stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.84 per share, with a total value of C$91,810.00.

On Friday, October 2nd, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 18,900 shares of Quarterhill Inc. (QTRH.TO) stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,776.00.

On Wednesday, September 30th, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 40,000 shares of Quarterhill Inc. (QTRH.TO) stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$72,000.00.

On Monday, September 28th, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 31,800 shares of Quarterhill Inc. (QTRH.TO) stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$57,558.00.

QTRH opened at C$2.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 6.32 and a current ratio of 6.84. Quarterhill Inc. has a 52-week low of C$1.30 and a 52-week high of C$2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.25 million and a PE ratio of 12.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Quarterhill Inc. (QTRH.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.03%.

QTRH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cormark decreased their price target on Quarterhill Inc. (QTRH.TO) from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. CIBC lifted their price target on Quarterhill Inc. (QTRH.TO) from C$3.47 to C$4.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Quarterhill Inc. (QTRH.TO) from C$2.40 to C$2.80 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th.

Quarterhill Inc. (QTRH.TO) Company Profile

Quarterhill Inc focuses on acquisition and management of technology companies that provides products and services worldwide. Its Technology Licensing segment includes patents relating to 3D television, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging, medical stent, intelligent personal assistant, enhanced image processing, streaming video, non-volatile flash and other memory, semiconductor clocking, LED lighting, and various other technologies; automotive headlight assemblies, phased loop semiconductor licensing, microcontrollers applicable to safety-critical aerospace, computer gaming, CMOS image sensors, building automation, and smart meter monitoring; and medical, industrial, and automotive applications.

Further Reading: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Quarterhill Inc. (QTRH.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quarterhill Inc. (QTRH.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.