Insider Buying: SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK) Chairman Purchases $26,419.16 in Stock

SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK) Chairman Wesley Miller Welborn acquired 1,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.71 per share, with a total value of $26,419.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 64,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $944,720.33. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

SMBK opened at $14.60 on Thursday. SmartFinancial Inc has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $23.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.17 million, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 17.47%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SmartFinancial Inc will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in SmartFinancial by 89.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 12,657 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in SmartFinancial by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 213,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in SmartFinancial by 44.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 9,022 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in SmartFinancial by 8.7% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in SmartFinancial during the second quarter worth $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. Raymond James upgraded SmartFinancial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on SmartFinancial in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

