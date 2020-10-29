Insider Selling: Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) CEO Sells $43,120.00 in Stock

Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) CEO Gerald L. Salzman sold 154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $43,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,420,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:DJCO opened at $273.85 on Thursday. Daily Journal Co. has a 12 month low of $187.53 and a 12 month high of $317.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.07. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $377.91 million, a P/E ratio of -9.37 and a beta of 0.76.

Get Daily Journal alerts:

Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.87 million during the quarter. Daily Journal had a negative net margin of 80.75% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Daily Journal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Daily Journal from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Daily Journal by 3.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Daily Journal by 670.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Daily Journal during the second quarter valued at $25,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Daily Journal by 55.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Daily Journal during the second quarter valued at $567,000. Institutional investors own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

About Daily Journal

Daily Journal Corporation publishes newspapers and Websites covering in California, Arizona, Colorado, and Utah. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, The Daily Transcript, Business Journal, and The Record Reporter.

Read More: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Daily Journal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daily Journal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.