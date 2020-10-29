Insider Selling: Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) CFO Sells $2,612,551.50 in Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 33,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total value of $2,612,551.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,749,405.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

EW opened at $73.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $45.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.97, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.90. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $51.51 and a 52 week high of $87.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.55.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 17.21%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.61.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Conning Inc. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.3% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 9,745 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% in the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,809 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,896 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 59.4% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 510 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% during the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 40,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

