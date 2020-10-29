Insider Selling: QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) CEO Sells $295,167.51 in Stock

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) CEO Douglas Valenti sold 18,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $295,167.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,645,358.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Douglas Valenti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 23rd, Douglas Valenti sold 15,136 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $258,371.52.

On Monday, October 19th, Douglas Valenti sold 29,041 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $491,083.31.

On Wednesday, October 21st, Douglas Valenti sold 84,111 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $1,441,662.54.

On Monday, August 3rd, Douglas Valenti sold 6,251 shares of QuinStreet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total value of $73,386.74.

Shares of NASDAQ QNST opened at $15.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.21. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.76 and a 1-year high of $17.79. The company has a market cap of $821.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.07.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.19. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $116.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.20 million. Analysts anticipate that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

QNST has been the topic of several research reports. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on QuinStreet from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Barrington Research upgraded QuinStreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QuinStreet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 9,690 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $394,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $167,000. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,095,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,200,000 after purchasing an additional 160,166 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers.

