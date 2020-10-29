Insider Selling: RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) COO Sells $16,623.18 in Stock

RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) COO Levesque Rati Sahi sold 1,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $16,623.18. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 296,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,222,145.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Levesque Rati Sahi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 26th, Levesque Rati Sahi sold 1,331 shares of RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total value of $19,179.71.

On Monday, August 24th, Levesque Rati Sahi sold 7,817 shares of RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $134,999.59.

Shares of RealReal stock opened at $13.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 3.62. RealReal Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.22 and a 200 day moving average of $13.99.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.07). RealReal had a negative return on equity of 38.60% and a negative net margin of 40.78%. The firm had revenue of $57.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that RealReal Inc will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RealReal during the third quarter worth $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in RealReal by 142.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in RealReal by 27.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in RealReal by 1,099.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in RealReal during the third quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on REAL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on RealReal from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of RealReal in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub lowered RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on RealReal from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.82.

RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers resale product categories, including women’s, men’s, kids’, jewelry and watches, as well as home and art products. The RealReal Inc is based in San Francisco, California.

