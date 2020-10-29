Insider Selling: Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) VP Sells $359,980.08 in Stock

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 2,136 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.53, for a total value of $359,980.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $154.68 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $152.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.40. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $90.72 and a 52 week high of $172.61.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $941.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.14 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 16.71%. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNA. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Snap-on by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Snap-on in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap-on presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.67.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

