Insider Selling: SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Director Sells $75,618.44 in Stock

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Director Dwight Steffensen sold 524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.31, for a total transaction of $75,618.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,948.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of SNX opened at $132.91 on Thursday. SYNNEX Co. has a 1 year low of $52.06 and a 1 year high of $156.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.43.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 4th. The business services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $1.07. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that SYNNEX Co. will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in SYNNEX by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 5,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its position in shares of SYNNEX by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 49,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,890,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC lifted its stake in SYNNEX by 5.7% during the second quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in SYNNEX by 29.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in SYNNEX in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 75.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on SYNNEX from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital increased their target price on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine raised SYNNEX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Cross Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.86.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

