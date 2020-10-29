Insider Selling: Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) CFO Sells $202,500.00 in Stock

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,265,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

W stock opened at $282.74 on Thursday. Wayfair Inc has a one year low of $21.70 and a one year high of $349.08. The stock has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $286.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.49.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $2.58. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.35) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Wayfair Inc will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the second quarter worth $9,433,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Wayfair during the second quarter worth about $109,456,000. Hound Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,389,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,283,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 426,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,253,000 after purchasing an additional 183,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $130.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Argus lifted their price target on Wayfair from $225.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Wayfair from $165.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $234.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.97.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

