Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.42.
Several research firms recently weighed in on IART. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.
In other Integra LifeSciences news, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 200,000 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total transaction of $9,394,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,091,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,983,898.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Glenn Coleman sold 5,000 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total transaction of $261,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,398,879.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.
Shares of IART opened at $43.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 2.86. Integra LifeSciences has a one year low of $34.21 and a one year high of $63.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,462.33, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.20 and a 200 day moving average of $48.53.
Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The life sciences company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. Integra LifeSciences had a positive return on equity of 13.64% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. Analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Integra LifeSciences
Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.
