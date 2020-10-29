Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.42.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IART. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

In other Integra LifeSciences news, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 200,000 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total transaction of $9,394,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,091,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,983,898.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Glenn Coleman sold 5,000 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total transaction of $261,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,398,879.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 2.3% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 59,237 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 16.8% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,438 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 0.6% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 92,417 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,364,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the third quarter worth $802,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 3.2% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 17,199 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IART opened at $43.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 2.86. Integra LifeSciences has a one year low of $34.21 and a one year high of $63.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,462.33, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.20 and a 200 day moving average of $48.53.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The life sciences company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. Integra LifeSciences had a positive return on equity of 13.64% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. Analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.