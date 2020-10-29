Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,161 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 8,166 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Intel by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,413,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,645,971,000 after buying an additional 1,108,810 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Intel by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 92,979 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,563,000 after buying an additional 24,002 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 137,966 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,143,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,271 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 77,606 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,644,000 after buying an additional 31,437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $137,168.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,807 shares in the company, valued at $3,459,661.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,491 shares of company stock valued at $365,878. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 27th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Intel in a report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price objective on Intel from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.97.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $44.25 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.28. The company has a market cap of $181.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

