IPG Photonics (IPGP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter. IPG Photonics has set its Q3 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 0.70-1.00 EPS and its Q3 guidance at $0.70-1.00 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $296.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.54 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 7.35%. IPG Photonics’s revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect IPG Photonics to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

IPG Photonics stock opened at $185.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.89 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $174.99 and its 200 day moving average is $159.50. The company has a quick ratio of 8.11, a current ratio of 9.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. IPG Photonics has a 52-week low of $98.04 and a 52-week high of $202.58.

In other news, SVP Trevor Ness sold 4,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.61, for a total value of $824,652.87. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,874 shares in the company, valued at $3,668,939.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Thomas J. Burgomaster sold 2,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.61, for a total transaction of $475,190.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,823 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,532.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,460 shares of company stock worth $6,062,939. Company insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

IPGP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $166.00 to $192.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $149.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.88.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

