IPSEN S A/S (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Upgraded at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of IPSEN S A/S (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

IPSEY has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of IPSEN S A/S from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of IPSEN S A/S in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Societe Generale downgraded IPSEN S A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut IPSEN S A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of IPSEN S A/S in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of IPSEY stock opened at $23.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.00 and a 200 day moving average of $22.14. IPSEN S A/S has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $28.62.

Ipsen SA operates as a pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Care and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers drugs in oncology, endocrinology, neurology, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, and rheumatology areas. Its products include Somatuline, which is an injectable treatment for acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors; Cabometyx, a tablet formulation of cabozantinib for renal cell carcinoma; Onivyde for metastatic pancreatic cancer; Decapeptyl for the treatment of advanced metastatic prostate cancer, uterine fibroids, precocious puberty, endometriosis, and female sterility; and Dysport for motor disorders and muscular spasticity.

