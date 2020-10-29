IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,019 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.07% of IQVIA worth $20,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 236 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 341.0% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 441 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IQV. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded IQVIA from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $140.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.78.

In other IQVIA news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 69,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $11,750,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 721,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,596,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Ronald E. Bruehlman acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $159.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,599,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,679,154.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 184,320 shares of company stock worth $30,498,048. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IQV opened at $155.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.85 billion, a PE ratio of 171.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.31. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.79 and a 12 month high of $176.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.96.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

