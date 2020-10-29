Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $247.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.21% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “iRhythm Technologies, Inc. is a digital healthcare company. It focuses on the provision of ambulatory electrocardiogram, monitoring for patients at risk for arrhythmias primarily in the United States. The company offers ZIO Service, a platform which provides wearable biosensor with cloud-based data analytics that distill data from heartbeats into clinically actionable information. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Colliers Secur. raised shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Irhythm Technologies from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Irhythm Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Irhythm Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.50.

NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $222.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.56 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $229.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.60. Irhythm Technologies has a 1-year low of $56.24 and a 1-year high of $261.05.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.09. Irhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.50% and a negative return on equity of 50.23%. The firm had revenue of $50.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Irhythm Technologies will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David A. Vort sold 5,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.33, for a total value of $1,044,009.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,267 shares in the company, valued at $4,217,884.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. King sold 59,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.10, for a total transaction of $10,737,922.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,706 shares of company stock valued at $20,766,857 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IRTC. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies during the second quarter worth about $28,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies during the first quarter worth about $149,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 245.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies during the second quarter worth about $219,000.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

