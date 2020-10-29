iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Bought by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,482 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. owned about 0.20% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $10,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HDV. Ballew Advisors Inc increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 11,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 37,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 25,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA HDV opened at $77.25 on Thursday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.04 and a fifty-two week high of $98.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.22.

