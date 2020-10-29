iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) Shares Acquired by Fulcrum Equity Management

Fulcrum Equity Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 567 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 322,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,631,000 after purchasing an additional 49,137 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 194,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,087,000 after acquiring an additional 80,456 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $36,605,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 149,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 271.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 147,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,576,000 after acquiring an additional 108,116 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JKE opened at $256.82 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $266.66 and a 200 day moving average of $244.21. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $158.00 and a one year high of $286.41.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

