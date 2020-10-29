iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stock Position Lowered by Cubic Asset Management LLC

Cubic Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,467 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Harborview Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 5,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 52,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $61.42 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $45.72 and a 1-year high of $70.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.73.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

