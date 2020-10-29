iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) is BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 330,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,430 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 4.1% of BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. owned 0.12% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $71,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 57.2% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 469.8% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.3% during the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $211.93 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.51. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $128.23 and a one year high of $234.27.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

