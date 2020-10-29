iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Purchased by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 335,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $39,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 105.6% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 45.5% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 3,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2,237.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter.

IWD stock opened at $115.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $120.45 and its 200-day moving average is $115.73. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $84.11 and a twelve month high of $138.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

