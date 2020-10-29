IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IZEA Worldwide Inc. develops software which connects creators with brands who compensate them to produce and distribute content. IZEA Worldwide Inc., formerly known as IZEA Inc., is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of IZEA Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st.

NASDAQ:IZEA opened at $0.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.52. IZEA Worldwide has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $3.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.95.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.14 million for the quarter. IZEA Worldwide had a negative net margin of 62.98% and a negative return on equity of 48.81%. On average, research analysts expect that IZEA Worldwide will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IZEA Worldwide stock. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in IZEA Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:IZEA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of IZEA Worldwide at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

IZEA Worldwide Company Profile

IZEA Worldwide, Inc creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company engages creator for influencer marketing campaigns, or to create content for the marketers' use and distribution.

