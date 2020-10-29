JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate company. It manages residential, office, retail and mixed-use properties. JBG SMITH Properties is based in Arlington, United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. JBG SMITH Properties currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.50.

NYSE JBGS opened at $23.13 on Wednesday. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1 year low of $21.88 and a 1 year high of $42.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 7.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.09, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.07.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.26). JBG SMITH Properties had a return on equity of 1.45% and a net margin of 7.86%. On average, research analysts anticipate that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Scott A. Estes bought 18,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.40 per share, for a total transaction of $508,215.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 32,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $878,115.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Alexander Stewart bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.40 per share, for a total transaction of $548,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 106,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,912,346. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 65,048 shares of company stock worth $1,779,270 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 1.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 34,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 155,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH is an S&P 400 company that owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of high-growth mixed-use properties in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Capital region, including National Landing where it now serves as the exclusive developer for Amazon's new headquarters.

