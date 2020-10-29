Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give SAP SE (SAP.F) (ETR:SAP) a €161.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €161.00 ($189.41) price target on SAP SE (SAP.F) (ETR:SAP) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SAP. UBS Group set a €142.00 ($167.06) price objective on SAP SE (SAP.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Independent Research set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on SAP SE (SAP.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €159.00 ($187.06) price objective on SAP SE (SAP.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on SAP SE (SAP.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €148.00 ($174.12) price objective on SAP SE (SAP.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €136.86 ($161.02).

ETR SAP opened at €92.24 ($108.52) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €131.65 and its 200-day moving average price is €124.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.16. SAP SE has a 52 week low of €82.13 ($96.62) and a 52 week high of €143.32 ($168.61). The company has a market capitalization of $110.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.69.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

