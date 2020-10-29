Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR)

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Palantir Technologies’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $10.85 on Monday. Palantir Technologies has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $11.42.

In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total value of $19,420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,402,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,039,702.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 285,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total value of $2,718,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,714,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,893,935.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,385,740 shares of company stock valued at $169,948,219.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. AltraVue Capital LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $8,531,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $878,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth about $505,000. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth about $141,000.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. It offers Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

