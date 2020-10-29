Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Westpac Banking Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:WBK)

Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for Westpac Banking in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Johnson now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.93. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Westpac Banking’s FY2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Get Westpac Banking alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westpac Banking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of WBK stock opened at $12.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.99. Westpac Banking has a 1-year low of $7.98 and a 1-year high of $19.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.91.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WBK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Westpac Banking by 46.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,400,275 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,027,000 after buying an additional 763,588 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Westpac Banking by 70.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 252,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 103,890 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Westpac Banking by 163.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 65,317 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Westpac Banking by 20.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 48,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Westpac Banking by 168.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 71,964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 45,124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Westpac Banking Company Profile

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the Pacific region, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer, Business, Westpac Institutional Bank, and Westpac New Zealand. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, moving to Australia, under 21 and student, business one, community solutions one, and foreign currency accounts; home, personal, and business loans; credit cards; international and travel services; and share trading services, and investment and insurance services.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Westpac Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westpac Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.