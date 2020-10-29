Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
JELD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Benchmark cut Jeld-Wen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America raised Jeld-Wen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Jeld-Wen from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jeld-Wen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Jeld-Wen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Jeld-Wen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.19.
JELD opened at $21.03 on Tuesday. Jeld-Wen has a one year low of $6.06 and a one year high of $27.32. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.81, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.16.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Jeld-Wen in the third quarter worth about $2,414,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Jeld-Wen by 3.3% during the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jeld-Wen in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in Jeld-Wen in the third quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Jeld-Wen by 28.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,739 shares during the last quarter. 60.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Jeld-Wen
JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.
