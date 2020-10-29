Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

JELD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Benchmark cut Jeld-Wen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America raised Jeld-Wen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Jeld-Wen from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jeld-Wen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Jeld-Wen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Jeld-Wen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.19.

JELD opened at $21.03 on Tuesday. Jeld-Wen has a one year low of $6.06 and a one year high of $27.32. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.81, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.16.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $992.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.53 million. Jeld-Wen had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 1.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Jeld-Wen will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Jeld-Wen in the third quarter worth about $2,414,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Jeld-Wen by 3.3% during the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jeld-Wen in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in Jeld-Wen in the third quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Jeld-Wen by 28.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,739 shares during the last quarter. 60.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

