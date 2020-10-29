JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.67.

JBLU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on JetBlue Airways from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded JetBlue Airways from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

JBLU opened at $11.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.24 and a 200-day moving average of $10.88. JetBlue Airways has a fifty-two week low of $6.61 and a fifty-two week high of $21.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The transportation company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.96) by $0.21. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $492.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. JetBlue Airways’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that JetBlue Airways will post -5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Easwaran Sundaram sold 31,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total transaction of $411,484.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 113,918 shares in the company, valued at $1,472,959.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 8,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $90,901.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,965.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in JetBlue Airways by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its stake in JetBlue Airways by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 39,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in JetBlue Airways by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its stake in JetBlue Airways by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in JetBlue Airways by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 99,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 6 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 99 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.