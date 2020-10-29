JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Stock Rating Lowered by UBS Group

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) was downgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

JKS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, BOCOM International upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.72.

JKS stock opened at $59.72 on Tuesday. JinkoSolar has a twelve month low of $11.42 and a twelve month high of $90.20. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.80. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JKS. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in JinkoSolar by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in JinkoSolar by 90.1% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 103,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 48,827 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in JinkoSolar by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,475,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,917,000 after purchasing an additional 391,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in JinkoSolar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 56.67% of the company’s stock.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

