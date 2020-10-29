JMP Securities Trims SAP (NYSE:SAP) Target Price to $160.00

SAP (NYSE:SAP) had its target price decreased by JMP Securities from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Exane BNP Paribas cut SAP from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Argus raised their target price on SAP from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $138.77.

Shares of SAP opened at $108.11 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $154.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.64. SAP has a 12-month low of $90.89 and a 12-month high of $169.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. SAP had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 16.30%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SAP will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SAP by 31.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,647 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,873 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in SAP by 33.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 133,586 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,761,000 after acquiring an additional 33,325 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in SAP by 47.2% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,524 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in SAP by 35.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,814 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 4,397 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in SAP by 173.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 90,946 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,050,000 after acquiring an additional 57,677 shares during the period. 4.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

