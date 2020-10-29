JMP Securities Trims Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) Target Price to $5.00

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) had its price objective reduced by JMP Securities from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, AR Network reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Surgalign from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th.

Shares of SRGA opened at $1.86 on Monday. Surgalign has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $5.40. The stock has a market cap of $141.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.89.

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $54.23 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Surgalign will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Surgalign in the third quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new position in Surgalign in the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new position in Surgalign in the third quarter worth approximately $308,000. 60.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Surgalign

Surgalign Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes biologic, metal, and synthetic implants worldwide. It offers coflex interlaminar stabilization device, an implant for the treatment of moderate to severe lumbar spinal stenosis in conjunction with decompression; SImmetry sacroiliac joint fusion system, which decreases in opioid use, pain, and disability; and Fortilink IBF system with TETRAfuse ?3D technology.

