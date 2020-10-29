Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.56.

Several research firms recently commented on JCI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st.

NYSE:JCI opened at $41.14 on Thursday. Johnson Controls International has a one year low of $22.77 and a one year high of $44.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $30.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.40.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 25th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.06%.

In related news, CFO Brian J. Stief sold 61,953 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total value of $2,387,668.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,862.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 38,290 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $1,609,711.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 52,915 shares in the company, valued at $2,224,546.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,704,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,049,000 after buying an additional 741,462 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 159.2% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 5,550,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409,043 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,334,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,752 shares during the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 3,964,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,351,000 after purchasing an additional 118,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 5,248.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,914,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems to non-residential building and industrial applications.

