JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) a $150.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a research note released on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Cowen dropped their target price on Apple to $133.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler raised Apple to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Apple to a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Apple from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $111.02.

AAPL stock opened at $111.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.53 and its 200 day moving average is $97.76. The stock has a market cap of $1,927.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.31. Apple has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $137.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $59.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 70.66% and a net margin of 21.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total transaction of $1,800,685.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total value of $131,760,655.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 811,974 shares of company stock worth $194,985,342 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth about $536,884,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 95,825,047 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,956,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,814 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 113,515.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,356,072 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 40,320,552 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,358,099 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,332,235,000 after purchasing an additional 57,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,952,535 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,819,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,738 shares in the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

